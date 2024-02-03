Tehran: airstrikes on Syria and Iraq - mistake by U.S.

3 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's foreign ministry condemned overnight U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria as "violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the two countries.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the strikes represented "another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension in instability in the region".

Kanaani said the U.S. attacks were designed "to overshadow the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza". He did not indicate if Iran would take any action in response.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry lashed out at the U.S. administration for its attacks in eastern Syria. The ministry said the U.S. military forces are threatening international security and peace through attacks on nations, peoples, and sovereignty, and escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The ministry also accused Washington of being a primary source of global instability.

The U.S. military launched air strikes against more than 85 targets linked to IRGC and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops.