Transit of explosives from Ukraine to Russia through Georgia: latest updates

6 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian intelligence has interdicted a shipment containing explosive substances that was potentially intended for use in staging terrorist attacks in Russia, the State Security Service of Georgia said.

The explosive devices and substances were taken to Georgia from the Ukrainian city of Odessa, transiting through Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey via the Sarpi checkpoint in a minivan registered to a Ukrainian citizen. The plan was to take the explosives to Voronezh via the Dariali checkpoint.

The agency said its Counter-Terrorism Centre had uncovered two electric car batteries, repurposed as containers during a search of a vehicle, with the batteries containing six “special explosive devices” concealed within them.

The explosive devices contained the C-4 military-grade plastic explosive with a total weight of 14 kilograms, capable of being activated by electric detonators and special timers, the Service said. Additionally, the containers held six detonators and six special keys, with each explosive device housed in a separate box. The electronic timers were pre-programmed for activation.

"Analysis indicated that all six devices were “expertly crafted and capable of inflicting significant damage over a wide radius, posing grave threat to crowded areas and infrastructure”, the agency said.

The organizers later tweaked their plans as they decided to send a container with three explosives to Russia and park three more explosives devices in Georgia. The cargo bound for Russia was intercepted by Georgian authorities as it was crossing the border.

"The goal behind the use of Georgia’s territory with Georgian nationals being involved in the process was to create the perception that Tbilisi could be blamed for both planning and conducting terror attacks in Georgia and outside Georgia," the security service said.

The explosives weighing a total of 14 kg were to be activated with the help of an electric detonator and a timer. Investigators may add charges of plotting a terror attack. The criminal probe is ongoing.

Who is behind the crime?

Seven Georgian, three Ukrainian and two Armenian nationals were involved in the smuggling of explosive devices into Georgia with one of the containers planned to be delivered further to Russia and the other in the country’s capital.

A native of Batumi, Ukrainian national Andrey Sharashidze was found to be the brains behind the operation to transport explosives from Ukraine to Russia through Georgia.