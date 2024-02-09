Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs discuss strategic partnership prospects

9 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk on Friday with his newly reappointed Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

"The sides reviewed the two nations' current friendly relations and strategic collaboration, as well as current goals and potential for future enhancements," the statement reads.

The FMs of Azerbaijan and Georgia also discussed regional challenges and potential opportunities for cooperation within international institutions.

In addition, Bayramov congratulated Darchiashvili on his reappointment as Foreign Minister in Georgia's new administration and wished him continued success in this distinguished position.