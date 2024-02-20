Solar power plant construction in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil to start in 2024

20 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Construction of the Shafag solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil will begin in 2024, bp's Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

"Preparatory work is already being completed. Mine clearance work in the Jabrayil district will be completed very soon. Final technical and commercial aspects on the final investment decision (FID), which will be approved in the second half of the year, have been already determined. After this, work will begin on laying the foundation of the SPP and its construction," Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

The initial cost of the 240 MW Shafag SPP was estimated at $200 million, but namely after the FID's signing this year the exact cost of the work will be announced.

The SPP will be built and commissioned at the end of 2025.