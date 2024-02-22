Baku and Washington plan expanding infrastructure for gas exports to Europe

22 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Deputy Special Representative of the U.S. President on Climate Change Rick Duke in Washington on February 21, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reported.

Shahbazov briefed the interlocutor on the development of a new legislative framework in the energy sector as well as the decarbonization of oil and gas activities, including the Sangachal terminal.

"Azerbaijan's course to accelerate the green energy transition during the COP29 presidency, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and cooperation with the United States on the green energy corridor were discussed at the meeting," the statement reads.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan will have eight industrial-scale power plants operational, increasing the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in total electricity generation by 2027.