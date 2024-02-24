Georgian parliament speaker calls on opposition to cooperate

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili extended a proposal for cooperation to the opposition.
In his annual report on the work of the lawmaking institution, the speaker stressed the need to overcome geopolitical challenges.
He recalled that Georgia is their common homeland.
"Although people support the Georgian Dream, it does not mean that our victory will be the victory of the Georgian Dream alone. Therefore, I appeal to you to join us in making this year not a year of radicalisation and confrontation but one of democratic parliamentary elections, overcoming geopolitical challenges, uniting the country, and moving closer to the EU," Shalva Papuashvili said.