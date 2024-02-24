Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan deceiving international community

24 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with the France 24 TV channel are intended to inflict another blow to the peace process by deliberately inflaming tension in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"Following the last meeting between the leaders at the initiative of the German Chancellor, such statements by Armenia and the selection of France as the location for such statements, being disrespectful to the efforts of Germany by Armenia, is considered as an indication of France’s continued detrimental influence on the peace process," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Pashinyan's allegations against Azerbaijan are completely baseless and cover up destabilizing steps of Armenia.

"Claims that Azerbaijan is allegedly preparing for an attack against Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan allegedly does not adhere to international legal norms are made in an effort to distort the reality and deceive the international community," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that it was Azerbaijan that proposed peace to Armenia on the basis of the five main principles, while Armenia continues to violate these principles.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged Armenia, which continues its aggressive slanderous rhetoric using various international platforms, to abandon statements that undermine the prospects for peace and use the opportunities that have emerged for the transformation of the South Caucasus region into a space of peace.