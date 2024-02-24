Armenia shelling Azerbaijan for second day in a row

24 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire once again today, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

On February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.

Moreover, Armenia has shelled the Kalbajar region for the second day in a row. Yesterday, the Armenian armed forces attacked Azerbaijani positions stationed in the same direction.