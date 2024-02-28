Residents returning to Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Zabukh

28 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin and the Zabukh village of Lachin district continue in Azerbaijan.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on February 28: 20 families or 78 people moved to the city of Lachin, 4 families or 11 people moved to the village of Zabukh.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 451 families or 1705 people, and permanent residence in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 211 families or 808 people.