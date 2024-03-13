Turkey seeks extradition of teen who fled to U.S. after deadly car crash

13 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey requested extradition of a teenager and his mother who fled to the United States after a fatal road accident in Istanbul, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

The 16-year-old unlicensed driver has been identified by Turkish officials only by his initials, T.C., because he is a minor.

The car crash in Istanbul killed one person and injured four others on March 1.

The teenager, who was charged with causing death through negligence, and his mother, who was charged with assisting a criminal, flew first to Egypt and then to the U.S. after the accident.

Turkey officially asked for the extradition of the two from the U.S. on March 7 through diplomatic channels and Interpol, the minister said, adding that U.S. Justice Department had asked for additional documents from Turkey on March 12.