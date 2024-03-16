Hakan Fidan: Azerbaijan - strongest country in region

16 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Republic is already the strongest country in the region,Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the XI Global Baku Forum.

"Azerbaijan holds a significant position in the South Caucasus, with Türkiye engaging in cooperative efforts across multiple domains. Additionally, Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in ensuring energy security for Europe," Hakan Fidan said.

The XI Global Baku Forum, which will run by March 16, is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.