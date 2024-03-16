Georgia's PM arrives in Azerbaijan

16 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on March 16.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The PM of Georgia was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze and other officials.

Kobakhidze visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his tomb. The Georgian PM also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Georgian PM also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku. He commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves. A wreath at the Eternal Flame monument was also laid.

Kobakhidze then was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs.