Azerbaijani FM receives Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large

30 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev yesterday, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry's press service reported.

The meeting focused on issues related to Azerbaijan and Russia's bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas, as well as the present regional situation.



Bayramov emphasized the favorable impact of the two nations' existing connections on expanding collaboration on regional and international levels. The discussions covered the prospects for collaboration on several international platforms, AzerTAc reported.

Speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and Azerbaijan's constructive efforts, Bayramov noted that a number of steps creating new challenges to the advancement of the peace process, including attempts by extra-regional states to project their unilateral agenda on the region, hinder the process.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's view on the EU-Armenia-US joint conference, scheduled for April 5 of this year, was explicitly expressed, including fear that such measures would incite Armenia, where revanchist sentiments dominate, into new provocations.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed that despite the current difficulties and challenges, Baku is committed to safeguarding regional peace and security.

In addition, Jeyhun Bayramov addressed Pavel Knyazev on Azerbaijan's negotiation process during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, as well as the preparatory preparations done.