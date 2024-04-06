Azerbaijan's liberated Aghali hosts first labor fair

6 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population continues active employment programs for residents resettled in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation following the 'Great Return' program.

The agency, with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, organized a labor market in Aghali village of Zangilan district for the first time.

The active employment event was attended by 26 employers from the public and private sectors, and 253 vacancies in various fields were presented, Trend reported.

The residents participating in the fair were provided with information about vacancies and job duties. CVs of applicants were accepted and reviewed, and registration of eligible candidates was carried out.

The participants were also provided with information about active employment measures implemented in the territories liberated from occupation.