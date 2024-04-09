Armenia continues shelling of Azerbaijan after Brussels summit

9 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Lachin direction yesterday, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

On April 8, starting from 23:35 to 23:45, the units of the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khoznavar, Khanazakh, Aravus settlements of the Gorus region using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Sadinlar, Husulu, Malibayli and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.