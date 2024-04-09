Gymnasts bringing home medals of European Championship welcomed in Baku

9 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnasts who took part in the European Championship in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling returned to their homeland with medals.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, members of the trampoline and acrobatic track team were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, colleagues, representatives of the sports community, as well as family and friends, Trend reported.

At the European Championship, member of the Azerbaijani acrobatic jumping team Tofig Aliyev won a silver medal.

The tumbling team, which included Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Bilal Gurbanov and Adil Hajizadeh, won gold in the championship in the team competition.

Juniors Ayan Shabanova and Samira Guseinova, performing in the synchronized trampoline program, won silver at the competition. Juniors Ali Niftaliev and Ammar Bakhshaliev, also performing in the synchronized trampoline program, won a gold medal.

The European Championship took place on April 3-7 in the city of Guimarães (Portugal).