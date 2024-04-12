Waters continue rising near Russia's Orenburg

12 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Water levels, measured in the Urals River near the Russian city of Orenburg, reached 1,115 centimeters in the early hours of Friday, the local administration said.

"Ural River water levels near Orenburg on April 12 were as follows: midnight local time (7:00 p.m. GMT Thursday) - 1,103 cm, <…> 4:00 a.m. local time - 1,115 centimeters," the statement reads.

Waters continue to rise near Orenburg, the region’s administrative center, and subside in the flood-hit city of Orsk.

A total of 361 houses and 900 adjacent plots of land were flooded in Orenburg, the administrative center of an eponymous Russian region in southern Urals, First Deputy Mayor Alexey Kudinov said.

"Waters continue to rise, and are at the 1,120-cm mark at this point. In fact, 900 household plots and 361 houses were flooded overnight," Kudinov said.

According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, the flooding will reach its peak on April 12, followed by a two-day plateau, after that, water will start to recede.

The spring flood in the Orenburg Region this year has become the strongest on record. As of the morning of April 11, almost 12,000 residential houses and about 15,000 household plots were flooded in the region. As many as 7,800 people were evacuated, including more than 2,100 children. A federal emergency has been declared in the Orenburg Region.