Over 102,000 people evacuated in Kazakhstan due to floods

13 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some 102,328 people were evacuated, including 37,537 children, as of 10:00 am of April 13 due to floods in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"A total of 10,120 people returned home, while 6,757 people remain in the temporary accommodation centers, including 3148 children," the statement reads.

It was reported that 9.1 million cubic meters of water were pumped out, 1.7 million bags and 1.2 million tons of inert material were laid. Water was pumped out from 3129 houses and 2033 yards.