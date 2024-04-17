Erdogan comments on Vladimir Putin's visit

17 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that he reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Ankara, but the date of such a visit has not yet been agreed.

"We often spoke over the phone with Mr. Putin. As for his visit to Turkey, the date has not yet been agreed," Erdogan said.

He expressed hope that more concrete information on this matter will appear soon.

Earlier, it was reported that the date of Putin's visit would be announced as soon as it is agreed upon by the sides. In early February, the Turkish mass media reported that the visit had been scheduled for February 12, whereas the Russian side did not confirm that date.