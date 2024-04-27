Police officers injured at rally against delimitation in Armenia

27 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two police officers and three civilians were injured in riots yesterday evening near the Armenian village of Kirants in the Tavush province close to the area of the ongoing work to delimit the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Investigative Committee's press office reported.

On the evening of April 26, a group of people blocked the road in the village of Kirants. Police arrived at the scene. According to the Armenian Investigative Committee, explosions were heard in the area after that and protesters set several car tires on fire and began to pelt stones at the police. Two police officers received injuries. Later, three civilians who participated in the riots turned to the local medical center with injuries.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe and is carrying out measures to establish the identities of the rioters.