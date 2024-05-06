Yerevan ready to discuss recognition of territories with Baku

6 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is ready to discuss with Baku the issue of recognition of the territorial integrity of the two countries.

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are interested in discussing the issue of recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty within the framework of the Almaty treaty.

Mirzoyan added that the details of the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being discussed at the level of bilateral commissions.

Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan announced a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan willl be held on May 10 in Almaty.