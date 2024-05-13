OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan on May 14

13 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chair-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Malta's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg is set to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

“I arrived in Yerevan today to begin my visit of the South Caucasus. The current political situation with Azerbaijan and the possibility of a peaceful resolution were the main points of discussion. The OSCE remains committed to its initial goal of a lasting and all-encompassing peace in the region,” Ian Borg said.

The OSCE chairman emphasized that the start of the border delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step.

“Tomorrow in Baku, I will discuss these matters with the Azerbaijani side,” Ian Borg said.

According to him, the OSCE welcomes the process of delimiting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stands for constructive talks.