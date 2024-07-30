Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Hidayat Heydarov on winning medal

30 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a phone call the judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who was crowned the Olympic champion winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 XXXIII Summer Olympic Games on July 29.

The president and the First Lady congratulated Hidayat Heydarov on his brilliant victory in the judo competitions of the Olympic Games and wished him new victories in his future sports activities.

Hidayat Heydarov expressed his gratitude to the head of state and the First Lady for the phone call and sincere congratulations, emphasizing that he was proud that the National Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National Anthem played at the Olympics.

Heydarov said that he would continue to spare no effort to achieve new successes.