Iran's delayed retaliation to Israel sparks rift with Hamas and Hezbollah

15 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has angered Hezbollah and Hamas by once again urging caution in responding to Israel after the assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah terrorist Fuad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, the al Jarida newspaper reported.

A heated meeting took place recently in Tehran between representatives of Iran's regional allies and the Revolutionary Guard leadership.

This meeting exposed a significant rift, the report noted, which escalated into a verbal clash and ended with some allies storming out in anger.

The representatives from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and other factions attended the meeting to coordinate a response to Israel.

Revolutionary Guard representatives urged the allies to hold off on retaliation, at least until after the conclusion of hostage negotiations in Gaza, set to end on Thursday.

However, Iran's allies felt that the timing was ideal to launch an all-out assault on Israel, even if it meant confronting those who defend it, including American forces in the region.

Instead, the Iranians proposed a "tit-for-tat" approach, suggesting that any assassination of resistance figures should be met with retaliatory assassinations of Israeli leaders.

In addition, the source revealed Tehran’s growing concern that its allies might launch attacks without coordinating with Iran, forcing it to deal with the consequences - much like what Hamas did on October 7.