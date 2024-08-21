Bus carrying pilgrims crashes in Iran, killing nearly 30 people

21 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said.

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, local emergency official Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh said, IRNA reported.

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added. Malekzadeh said all the bus passengers hailed from Pakistan.

There were 51 people on board at the time of the crash outside of the city of Taft, some 500 m southeast of Tehran.

In the state TV report, Malekzadeh blamed the crash on the bus brakes failing and a lack of attention by its driver.