Pashinyan proposes to sign peace treaty with Baku before COP29

Armenia proposed Azerbaijan to sign the already agreed articles of this peace treaty before the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 to be held in Baku in November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a discussion entitled "Leadership for peace: united in respect of the UN Charter, in search of a secure future," organized by the UN Security Council.
"The Armenian side has proposed to sign the already agreed articles of this peace treaty before the COP29 to be held in Baku in November, thus creating a stimulating environment to advance the peace process," Pashinyan said.