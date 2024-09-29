Georgia and Greece mutually recognise driving permits

29 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Greece Christos Staikouras signed an agreement on mutual recognition and exchange of national driving permits.

According to the Georgian Ministry, holders of valid driving licences issued by each of the states would be eligible to apply for equivalent licences in the other without having to pass theoretical or practical tests.

The ministry noted the agreement included AM, A1, A2, A, B, B1, BE, C1, C, D1, D1E, D, DE, CE and C1E categories of licences.

The agreement was signed during Gomelauri’s official working visit to Greece.