Ilham Aliyev meets with Anton Siluanov and Leonid Slutsky

18 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Russia's Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party faction in the State Duma Leonid Slutsky, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The meeting underscored the successful development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Baku across various fields, including the economic one.

The importance of the meeting in discussing future cooperation prospects was also highlighted.

In addition, the sides noted the increase in trade turnover and the use of national currencies for transactions as clear indicators of strengthening ties between the two nations.