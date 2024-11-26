Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump hold phone talks

26 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on November 25.

During the conversation, the head of state congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as U.S. President. The President of Azerbaijan emphasized that this decisive victory reflects the strong support and trust of the American people in the political course pursued by Trump.

The Azerbaijani President underlined that Trump's activities will play an even more significant role in ensuring global security.

Ilham Aliyev noted that during his first presidential term, Donald Trump paid special attention to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. President Aliyev expressed hope for joint efforts to further advance bilateral relations.

Donald Trump, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the sincere congratulations. He stressed the importance of working together through joint efforts to develop cooperation between the two countries.