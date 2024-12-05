Baku denounces U.S., EU envoys interference in Azerbaijan's judicial matters

5 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned recent statements made by Western ambassadors.

“We vehemently reject the orchestrated interventions of Ambassadors of the U.S., EU, UK and Switzerland on allegations regarding the detention of “journalists” and “political activists” in Azerbaijan during the event in Baku on 4 December," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, these statements are an open attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary of Azerbaijan.