6 Dec. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement will support the Syrian leadership. This was announced on December 5 by its Secretary General.

"We will be by Syria's side against this terrorist aggression",

Naim Qassem

Let us recall that last week, anti-government Syrian forces took control of a number of settlements located in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.