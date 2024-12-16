Turkish archaeologists unearth unique jade seal

16 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish archaeologists have unearthed a rare 4,400-year-old jade cylinder seal at Seyitomer Mound, an ancient site in Kutahya in western Türkiye.

The seal, dating to the Early Bronze Age II, was found during excavations led by Dr. Sevgi Gurdal, head of the Kutahya Museum.

Made from the precious stone, the seal is the oldest of its kind found in the region. It offers crucial insights into ancient trade routes and cultural interactions.

The jade is believed to originate from the Harmancik area, located between Kutahya and Bursa, revealing potential links between ancient Anatolian cultures and broader trade networks.

According to Dr. Gurdal, the seal from Seyitömer is about 600 years older than those found in Troy.

"This example is the oldest cylinder seal in Inner Western Anatolia," she said.

Cylinder seals, originating in Mesopotamia around 4000 BCE, spread to Anatolia, marking the discovery as a significant addition to the understanding of early commercial and cultural connections in the region.