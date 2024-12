17 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel will continue to rule over Gaza militarily.

“Once we defeat Hamas’s military power and ruling power in Gaza, Israel will control security in Gaza with full freedom to act, just as in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank),” Katz said.

The minister stressed that Israel will not allow a return to the pre-October 7 reality.