Finita la commedia: Georgia's 4th revolution thwarted

17 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the decrease in the number of protesters Tbilisi.

The PM said that the fourth revolution attempt had been thwarted in Georgia. He noted that only 800 people had participated in the recent protest.

He said that four opposition parties and over 10 of the richest NGOs could not gather 800 people near the Georgian parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue.

"It's over! Finita la commedia, as the Italians say,” Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He also ruled out a political crisis in Georgia, stressing that the country has a stable government.

The Prime Minister added that Georgia has experienced a short-term shock in economic terms. Kobakhidze added that it will be overcome in the near future.