Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Ankara

17 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived today in Türkiye’s capital of Ankara for an official visit, the parliamentary press service reported.

The delegation was warmly welcomed at Ankara's Esenboğa International Airport by head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Şamil Ayrım, as well as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and other officials.

In Turkey, Gafarova will engage in a comprehensive agenda of strategic meetings and high-profile events.