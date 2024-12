17 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next summer, Sharjah and Sochi will be connected by regular direct flights of Air Arabia.

The first flight is scheduled for June 27. The planes will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Travel time is less than four hours.

Currently, Sochi is not included in the airline's route network. The launch of this new route will increase the tourist flow between Russia and the UAE.