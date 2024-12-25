Ilham Aliyev orders thorough investigation into plane crash near Aktau

25 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev convened an urgent meeting regarding the AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan. During the meeting, he noted that the exact causes of the tragedy must be investigated.

"There are videos of the plane crash available in the media and on social networks, and everyone can watch them. However, the reasons for the crash are not yet known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is premature to discuss them",

Ilham Aliyev said.

It is known that the AZAL plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, changed its course due to worsening weather conditions and began heading toward Aktau airport, where the crash occurred, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized. He called for a thorough investigation into the exact causes and circumstances of the plane crash.

A special commission has been established for this purpose. Once its work is complete, the commission will provide information both to Ilham Aliyev and to the public.