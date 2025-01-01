Azerbaijan to increase investments in Karabakh from $11bln to $13.5bln

1 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has allocated more than 19 billion manats for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the implementation of the Great Return Program will continue to be a priority for us, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of New Year.

"About 10,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to these lands. The best conditions have been created for them. In general, more than 30,000 people live and work in liberated territories - both in the newly opened enterprises and social facilities, and in construction. Next year, of course, the number of citizens who will return there will increase significantly. I must also note that from 2021 to the present, Azerbaijan has allocated more than 19 billion manats for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the implementation of the Great Return Program will continue to be a priority for us," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that in 2025 Azerbaijan is allocating 4 billion manats to Karabakh and East Zangezur.