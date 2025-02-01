Iranian scientists make breakthrough in cancer diagnostics

1 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

The new diagnostic nanodrug tilmanocept, developed by Iranian scientists, has put Iran among the leading countries in the cancer diagnostics and treatment. The Iranian cancer tracer will make life easier for 90% of patients with such a diagnosis.

An Iranian scientific and technical company has developed a new drug for the diagnosis of cancer. Its active substance is technetium. This development has brought Iran to second place in the world among countries with advanced technology for such diagnostics, Iranian media write.

The advanced Iranian tilmanocept cancer tracer allows over 90% of patients diagnosed with cancer to gain access to cheaper and more accurate diagnostics of the disease, and therefore to more progressive and effective methods of its treatment.