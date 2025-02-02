РУС ENG

Protected zones for cave and pine grove established in Stavropol Territory

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Stavropol Territory have taken measures to preserve the region's valuable natural landmarks: the "Batalinskaya Cave" and the "Crimean Pine Grove".

The cave is reportedly located in the village of Kapelnitsa. The protected area will cover about 0.3 hectares.

The Crimean pine grove was planted about a century ago in the area of ​​the village of Beshpagir. An area of ​​about 9.5 hectares has been placed under protection.

It is noted that the change in the status of the territory will help avoid possible negative impacts from human economic activity.

