Azerbaijan-Iran higher interaction paves way for better mutual understanding - Tehran

4 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The proliferation of meetings and visits between Azerbaijani and Iranian officials is a good start for mutual understanding related to the elimination of common foes and improvement of relations between the two countries, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said.

According to him, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev held talks on strengthening relations and some controversies in the media.

Baghaei noted that the South Caucasus and all its neighbors, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, are very important to Iran. Iran has good relations with both countries, and diplomatic visits have escalated further in recent days. Iran has repeatedly noted that it is ready to provide any assistance in moving forward the talks between the two countries.