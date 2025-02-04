Rail transit cargo transportation from Zira port launched

4 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the infrastructure development carried out by the Azerbaijani Railways in 2023-2024, the 21km Dubendi-Zira-Gyurgyan-Zira seaport railway line has been reconstructed.

A new 9 km railway line has been built between Gyurgyan and Zira port. This has enabled the first-ever transit cargo transport by railway from Zira port.

At the initial stage, around 13,000 tons of cargo will be transported, including sulfur shipments from Central Asia, which will be sent by train to Europe.

The total planned railway cargo transport from Zira port is expected to reach 60,000 tons per month.

In the next phase, the range of cargo will be expanded, including the transportation of urea.

The railway transit of cargo from Zira port will facilitate faster logistics across the Middle Corridor, increasing the efficiency of operations.