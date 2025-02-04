Kazakhstan to release results of its probe into AZAL flight crash soon

4 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry is planning to release the early results of its probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight crash near Aktau in the next few days, Kazakh Minster of Transport Marat Karabayev said.

The experts need time to wrap up their "very laborious" work, Karabayev explained.

According to him, teams from Kazakhstan, Brazil, Russia, and Azerbaijan are taking part in the work.

"Work is at its final stage, and we expect to release a preliminary report on our website within days," Marat Karabayev said.

On December 25, an AZAL plane en-route from Baku to Grozny crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau. The aircraft was carrying 5 crew members and 62 passengers, but only 29 people survived the crash.