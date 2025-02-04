Iran expresses readiness to support single BRICS currency

4 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to support the creation of a single BRICS currency if the member countries agree to implement it, said the official representative of the government of the republic, Fatemeh Mohajerani.

"If the BRICS member states come to the conclusion to use a single and common currency, we will support it as well. We will proceed from national interests",

Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

The statement comes amid threats from new US President Donald Trump to introduce 100% tariffs on goods from BRICS countries if they replace the dollar with a new single currency. In response, the Kremlin clarified that no one was talking about creating a single BRICS currency, only the development of common investment platforms was discussed.