Preliminary report on Aktau plane crash inquiry released

5 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh Transport Ministry released a preliminary report on the investigation of the causes of the AZAL aircraft crash near Aktau in late 2024.

At 4:26, the crew had reported to air traffic control in Grozny about losing a GPS signal.

At 5:13, two external noises were recorded, followed by the sequential failure of the hydraulic systems.

The pilots were not informed about the "Carpet" plan in effect.

The crew reported a shortage of oxygen in the cabin, suggesting an oxygen tank explosion.

Before the crash, the aircraft changed its flight path chaotically, sharp gain and loss of altitude were observed.

At 6:27, the aircraft collided with the ground.

The initial examination of the remaining fragments found many through holes and dents of different size and shape in the tail section of the fuselage, the vertical stabilizer, and the horizontal stabilizers, as well as in the elevators and rudders.

Similar damage was found on the left engine and left wing of the aircraft, as well as on various components and systems of the aircraft.

To determine the nature and origin of the through holes caused by these objects, appropriate studies and examinations will be conducted.

An AZAL plane headed from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau on December 25. Only 29 people people survived out of 67 aboard the plane.