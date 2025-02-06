Tbilisi and Astana to strengthen cooperation in education

6 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum on educational cooperation, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of the South Caucasus reported.

The purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen cooperation in the educational sphere. The heads of the Education Ministries of both countries, Alexander Tsuladze and Sayasat Nurbek, signed the document.

The memorandum envisages expanding ties between universities, establishing scholarship programs for students, organizing joint scientific research and exchanging information.

According to the document, the parties will actively cooperate in the development of technology and innovation.