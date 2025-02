6 Feb. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kutaisi and Lyon will be connected by a direct flight operated by the European low-cost airline Wizz Air.

The first flight is scheduled for June 3. The planes will fly to France twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. This will be Wizz Air's second flight between Georgia and France, as the company also operates flights to Paris.

Tickets to Lyon are already available on the carrier's website.