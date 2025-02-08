Damascus lay out conditions to retain Russian military bases in Syria

8 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria will retain Russian military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim if it is profitable for the republic, Syria’s interim Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said.

"If we get benefits for Syria out of this, yes," Murhaf Abu Qasra said.

Abu Qasra noted that relations between Russia and the new Syrian leadership have "improved significantly" because "in politics, there are no permanent enemies."

According to him, relations with Russia will be restored in a way that serves Syria’s interests first.

Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Khmeimim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia.