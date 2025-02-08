8 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union should avoid injustice towards Georgia and pay more attention to its own problems, as the EU is currently experiencing a serious crisis, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Fairness towards Georgia is what Tbilisi expects from Brussels, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"I urge everyone to be fair to our country, Georgia, the Georgian people, and, consequently, to the Georgian government,”

– the Head of the Georgian Government said.