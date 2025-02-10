Natia Turnava appointed as Georgia's National Bank Governor

10 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili appointed Natia Turnava as the new Governor of the National Bank after the Bank’s Council nominated the former Acting Governor for the position.

Turnava becomes the first woman to lead the central bank of the country with the appointment.

She had served as the First Vice-Governor and Acting Governor of the Bank since June 2023, and as a member of the Council since June 2022.

With a career spanning across both public and private sectors, Turnava also held positions as the Minister and First Deputy Minister of Economy.